Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.56 and last traded at $129.13. Approximately 73,500,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 51,256,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.8%

The stock has a market cap of $307.75 billion, a PE ratio of 204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.91 and a 200-day moving average of $172.90.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

