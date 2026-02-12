Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Euan Abraham Sells 1,375 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $13,983.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,666.29. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,923.72.

On Thursday, January 8th, Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $16,745.30.

On Thursday, December 11th, Euan Abraham sold 1,917 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $22,754.79.

Shares of Serve Robotics stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $694.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $355,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $240,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 163.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 43,284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 560,361 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

