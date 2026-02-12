8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 150,000 Shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,500. This represents a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $305,500.00.

On Friday, January 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 230,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 135,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $369,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 170,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $375,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 2,110,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $455.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, equities research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NET Power by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NET Power by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NET Power by 17.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 50.3% in the third quarter. Sig Brokerage LP now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPWR. Barclays upgraded NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NET Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

