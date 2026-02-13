Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.87 and last traded at $66.01. Approximately 18,194,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,281,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -173.71 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $8,311,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 292,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,327,160.82. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,560,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $89,667,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,007,202.62. This represents a 62.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 350,348 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

