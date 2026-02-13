Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.75. 28,861,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 42,285,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,032. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 285,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

