Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Short Interest Up 159.8% in January

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,331,250 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the January 15th total of 512,485 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,671,593 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BTC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 2,781,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,739. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

