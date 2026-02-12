Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 117,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 260,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJR.B. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

