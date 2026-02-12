Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.36 and last traded at C$17.46, with a volume of 252820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 1.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.48 million for the quarter. Enghouse Systems had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enghouse Systems Limited will post 1.6991295 earnings per share for the current year.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company’s two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.