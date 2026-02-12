Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 36.4% – Still a Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 172,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 24,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Eguana Technologies Inc in September 2013. Eguana Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

