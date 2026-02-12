Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 22515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Strategic Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects. Strategic Metals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.