Versor Investments LP Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 47,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $630.34 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $646.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

