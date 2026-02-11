Versor Investments LP Takes $921,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

