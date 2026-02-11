Midwest Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

