Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BKT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 35,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Blackrock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

