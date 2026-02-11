Piper Sandler Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $135.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 12.3%
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company beat on Q4 EPS and delivered record 2025 results — revenue of $4.5B for the year, record Q4 net revenues, rising ARPU, 27M funded customers and 4.2M Gold subscribers, plus continued net deposit growth. Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted rapid product expansion — notably prediction markets (billions of event contracts traded) and an Rothera JV to build a licensed exchange/clearinghouse — which investors see as a potential new long‑term revenue engine. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Foresees Big Year Ahead For The Platform’s Prediction Market Business Amid Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup Buildup
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst activity: several firms reaffirm/upgrade HOOD (Cantor Fitzgerald, Wolfe, others) while a number have revised targets — signaling continued conviction but varied timing/opinion on valuation. Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed Wall Street estimates ($1.28B vs. ~$1.32B estimate) and crypto revenue fell ~38% YoY — the top reason for the after‑hours selloff and today’s weaker trading. Robinhood shares slide as revenue growth trails Wall Street estimates
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 expense plan calls for accelerated product and international investment (Adjusted OpEx & SBC guidance ~ $2.6B) and the company flagged items that could create variability — investors worried this will pressure near‑term margins. Crypto caution weighs on Robinhood’s sales and sinks its stock
- Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets after the print (Barclays cut PT; Needham lowered its PT), amplifying selling pressure and signaling shorter‑term analyst concern despite longer‑term buy ratings. Barclays lowers price target for Robinhood Needham lowers price target for Robinhood
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
