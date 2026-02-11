Piper Sandler Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $135.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

HOOD stock traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. 42,026,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,394,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

