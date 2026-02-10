Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 388 and last traded at GBX 387, with a volume of 380081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.

Pacific Assets Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.11. The company has a market capitalization of £442.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

