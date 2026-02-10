Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. Zillow Group has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $90.22.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,734.80. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $546,853.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,488.83. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,801 shares of company stock worth $4,566,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,466,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 557,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 209,312 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 271.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.