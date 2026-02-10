Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $64.0150, with a volume of 3429999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.