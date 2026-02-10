Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.5%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded HOOD to “outperform” with a $125 price target, citing upside versus the current level — a clear near‑term bullish catalyst. Wolfe Research Upgrade

Wolfe Research upgraded HOOD to “outperform” with a $125 price target, citing upside versus the current level — a clear near‑term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $130 price target, supporting investor optimism ahead of earnings. Cantor Fitzgerald Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $130 price target, supporting investor optimism ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is seeing crypto inflows (notably Dogecoin) as Ark Invest builds a long‑term position — positive for crypto trading revenue if flows continue. Dogecoin Inflows

Robinhood is seeing crypto inflows (notably Dogecoin) as Ark Invest builds a long‑term position — positive for crypto trading revenue if flows continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets point to strong Q4 top‑line momentum (Blockonomi cites ~30% revenue growth expected), which could drive upside if results beat. Q4 Revenue Growth Expectation

Analysts and outlets point to strong Q4 top‑line momentum (Blockonomi cites ~30% revenue growth expected), which could drive upside if results beat. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning is mildly favorable — an average rating of “Moderate Buy” — suggesting expectations are constructive but not unanimous. Analyst Average Rating

Consensus analyst positioning is mildly favorable — an average rating of “Moderate Buy” — suggesting expectations are constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s entry into the UK ISA market expands addressable market, a positive strategic move whose financial impact will play out over time. UK ISA Expansion

Robinhood’s entry into the UK ISA market expands addressable market, a positive strategic move whose financial impact will play out over time. Neutral Sentiment: The stock faces an event risk: Investopedia flags a potentially large post‑earnings swing — higher volatility could produce sharp moves in either direction. Earnings Volatility Preview

The stock faces an event risk: Investopedia flags a potentially large post‑earnings swing — higher volatility could produce sharp moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target to $130 (from $155), citing falling crypto prices and market overreaction — a reminder crypto volatility can pressure Robinhood’s revenue outlook. Truist PT Cut

Truist trimmed its price target to $130 (from $155), citing falling crypto prices and market overreaction — a reminder crypto volatility can pressure Robinhood’s revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also lowered its target to $130 (previously $160) even while keeping an overweight stance; several firms trimming targets signals caution on near‑term upside. KeyCorp PT Lowered

KeyCorp also lowered its target to $130 (previously $160) even while keeping an overweight stance; several firms trimming targets signals caution on near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Broad software sector/headline risks (AI‑related rotation) have pressured tech/software stocks; elevated beta and recent big intraday moves increase downside risk if earnings disappoint. Software Sector Headwinds

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.