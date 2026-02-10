Brokerages Set Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Kyndryl
Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl reported Q3 results showing $3.9B revenue, positive adjusted EBITDA and double‑digit growth in its Kyndryl Consult segment — highlights investors may point to for underlying business momentum. KYNDRYL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading experienced temporary LULD halts as the stock moved sharply — a market-structure response that can amplify volatility but is procedural. (Trading halt notices) Finviz trading data
- Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating (mixed signal from brokers amid the turmoil). Oppenheimer item
- Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl announced it will delay its quarterly 10‑Q, cited anticipated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and launched an accounting/control review — a primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Kyndryl delays quarterly filing
- Negative Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner and General Counsel Edward Sebold departed abruptly amid the review — leadership exits intensify uncertainty about accounting remediation and reporting timelines. WSJ: Finance Chief Leaves
- Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl disclosed voluntary SEC Division of Enforcement document requests related to cash management, adjusted free cash flow drivers and controls — raising regulatory risk. PR Newswire: Results & disclosures
- Negative Sentiment: The company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and cut FY26 revenue guidance (consensus was higher), removing near‑term earnings visibility. MarketBeat: Earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple national law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations and several shareholder‑rights firms are soliciting plaintiffs — increasing litigation risk and potential costs. Newsfile: BFA investigation notice
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have moved to lower ratings/targets (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight), compounding selling pressure and reducing near‑term institutional demand. TickerReport: JPMorgan downgrade
Insider Activity at Kyndryl
In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kyndryl
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kyndryl by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.
With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.
