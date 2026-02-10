Brokerages Set Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Kyndryl

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kyndryl by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.