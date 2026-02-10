Prospect Capital Corporation Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 114.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.34 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 42.50%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange that specializes in providing private debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. Structured as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Prospect Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, subordinated debt and selective equity interests in privately held businesses.

Since its founding in 2004, Prospect Capital has focused on tailoring financing structures to meet the growth, acquisition and recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

