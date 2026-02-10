Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.0%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

