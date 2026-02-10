Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $38.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

DOCS stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $80.25.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Doximity by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 613.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 33.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

