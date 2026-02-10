Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 255.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Featured Stories

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

