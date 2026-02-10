Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 255.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 10th.
Future Generation Global Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.
Future Generation Global Company Profile
