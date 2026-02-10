Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 3.2% increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of MAS traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,950. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

