Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 3.2% increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Masco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Masco Price Performance
Shares of MAS traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,950. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Key Headlines Impacting Masco
Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat estimates — Masco reported $0.82 EPS vs. the $0.78 consensus, a key reason the stock moved up this morning. Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance provided — Management gave a FY26 EPS range of $4.10–$4.30, roughly centered on/just above the prior consensus, which supports forward earnings visibility. (Guidance noted vs. consensus ~$4.18.)
- Positive Sentiment: Segment pockets of growth — Plumbing Products sales rose ~5% (and Decora grew in local currency), showing that some core categories are gaining traction even as total sales softened. Masco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Year-End Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call available — Management released the earnings presentation and held the call (useful for hearing detail on margin assumptions, cost actions and capital allocation). Masco Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage ahead of/after the print — Several previews and writeups framed Q4 as a test of Masco’s new structure; expect follow‑up analyst commentary to affect near‑term trading. Masco in the spotlight as Q4 earnings test new structure
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and was down YoY — Net sales $1.793B vs. estimates near $1.82B and fell ~2% year‑over‑year, which tempers the positive EPS headline and raises questions on demand/volume. Masco Stock Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: EPS declined vs. prior year — Q4 EPS of $0.82 compares with $0.89 a year earlier, highlighting that beating modest estimates this quarter didn’t represent underlying earnings growth. Masco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Year-End Results
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.
The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.
