Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 139, with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.19. The firm has a market cap of £78.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Marwyn Value Investors

In other Marwyn Value Investors news, insider Peter Rioda bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

