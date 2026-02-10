Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $239.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $254.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,598,000 after acquiring an additional 187,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 294,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

