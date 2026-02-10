Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $399.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $291.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $403.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.58.

COIN stock opened at $163.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.88.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 307,898 shares of company stock valued at $80,614,931 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin stabilization and a brief uptick in Coinbase Premium point to stronger spot-trading activity that can boost Coinbase’s core revenue. Bitcoin circles $70K

Bitcoin stabilization and a brief uptick in Coinbase Premium point to stronger spot-trading activity that can boost Coinbase’s core revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor narrative that Coinbase is more profitable than many tech/AI startups (annual profit estimates cited >$2.5B) supports a bullish medium-term thesis for margins and buyback/capital return optionality. Forget Tech Stocks

Investor narrative that Coinbase is more profitable than many tech/AI startups (annual profit estimates cited >$2.5B) supports a bullish medium-term thesis for margins and buyback/capital return optionality. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad (Backstreet Boys karaoke) and related marketing push raise brand visibility and could help retail engagement ahead of the earnings report. Social reaction was mixed but generated high reach. Super Bowl ad

Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad (Backstreet Boys karaoke) and related marketing push raise brand visibility and could help retail engagement ahead of the earnings report. Social reaction was mixed but generated high reach. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and community bets about topics on the upcoming Feb. 12 Q4 earnings call make the report a potential volatility catalyst (traders are speculating on buzzwords and CEO moves). Earnings call buzz

Management commentary and community bets about topics on the upcoming Feb. 12 Q4 earnings call make the report a potential volatility catalyst (traders are speculating on buzzwords and CEO moves). Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase is refocusing its Base App away from creator rewards toward tradable assets — a strategic pullback that emphasizes core trading rails but reduces social/engagement experiments. Base App shift

Coinbase is refocusing its Base App away from creator rewards toward tradable assets — a strategic pullback that emphasizes core trading rails but reduces social/engagement experiments. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts from firms including BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald (BTIG cut PT to $340; Cantor lowered PT to $221) pressure sentiment and could cap upside until Q4 results confirm volume and revenue trends. BTIG lowers PT Cantor Fitzgerald lowers PT

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts from firms including BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald (BTIG cut PT to $340; Cantor lowered PT to $221) pressure sentiment and could cap upside until Q4 results confirm volume and revenue trends. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag falling trading volumes, a negative Earnings ESP and premium valuation ahead of Q4 — signals to consider waiting for the report rather than adding positions. Zacks caution

Zacks and other outlets flag falling trading volumes, a negative Earnings ESP and premium valuation ahead of Q4 — signals to consider waiting for the report rather than adding positions. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory risks: Artemis data suggests rivals like Hyperliquid are outpacing Coinbase in key areas, and the White House’s closed-door talks on stablecoin yield structure raise regulatory uncertainty that could affect product offerings and revenue. Hyperliquid vs Coinbase White House meeting

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

