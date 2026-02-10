Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a 7.5% increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $11.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,110. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

