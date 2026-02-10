Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $461.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc (NYSE: NGS) is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

