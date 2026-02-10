Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.40 and last traded at GBX 143.60, with a volume of 828405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.20.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £352.28 million, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

