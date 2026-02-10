CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.5 million.

CTS Stock Down 0.2%

CTS opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. CTS has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.92%. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in CTS by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CTS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.