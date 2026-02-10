Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.