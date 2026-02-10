CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. Bloom Energy comprises about 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

