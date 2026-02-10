TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 4.2%

TSI stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

