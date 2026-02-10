Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.6%

Astera Labs stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,065,000 after acquiring an additional 195,992 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 40.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,539,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,827,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.