Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.83 million.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 510,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,204. The company has a market cap of $593.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Varex Imaging by 18.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company’s medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

