Stephens Initiates Coverage on Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Somnigroup International Price Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Somnigroup International has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.73.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Somnigroup International

In related news, Director Simon Dyer purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,120. The trade was a 666.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

