Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynatrace to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of DT opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,843 shares of company stock worth $448,124 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat and solid growth — Dynatrace reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue of $515.5M (up 18.2% YoY), beating estimates and showing continued ARR momentum. BusinessWire: Q3 Results

Q3 results beat and solid growth — Dynatrace reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue of $515.5M (up 18.2% YoY), beating estimates and showing continued ARR momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — management lifted Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.380–$0.390 (vs. $0.300 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $1.670–$1.690 (vs. ~$1.34 consensus), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line outlook. BusinessWire: Guidance

Raised guidance — management lifted Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.380–$0.390 (vs. $0.300 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $1.670–$1.690 (vs. ~$1.34 consensus), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line outlook. Positive Sentiment: $1.0 billion buyback approved — the board authorized repurchase of up to ~$1B (about 9.8% of shares), a clear signal of confidence in cash generation and a move that should be accretive to EPS and support the share price. RTT News: Buyback

$1.0 billion buyback approved — the board authorized repurchase of up to ~$1B (about 9.8% of shares), a clear signal of confidence in cash generation and a move that should be accretive to EPS and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — KeyCorp raised its price target to $52 and gave an “overweight” rating, pointing to meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga: KeyCorp PT Raise

Analyst support — KeyCorp raised its price target to $52 and gave an “overweight” rating, pointing to meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — BTIG cut its target from $67 to $53 but maintained a “buy” rating, which still implies upside but reflects a trimmed valuation view. Benzinga: BTIG Target Cut

Mixed analyst action — BTIG cut its target from $67 to $53 but maintained a “buy” rating, which still implies upside but reflects a trimmed valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary highlights secular drivers — coverage notes that cloud partnerships and expanding free cash flow are supporting growth and enabling buybacks; useful context but not new data. Fool: Coverage on Drivers

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

