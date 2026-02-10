Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.350-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

NYSE XYL opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Xylem has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 346.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,641,000 after acquiring an additional 201,733 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,407,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

