Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro struck a multi‑year global licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to be the primary toy and games licensee for the Harry Potter universe (including the upcoming HBO series). This adds a major, long‑lived IP stream that could boost long‑term toy and collectible sales. Article Title

Hasbro struck a multi‑year global licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to be the primary toy and games licensee for the Harry Potter universe (including the upcoming HBO series). This adds a major, long‑lived IP stream that could boost long‑term toy and collectible sales. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro reported a fourth‑quarter swing to profit with revenue growth driven by strength at Wizards of the Coast over the holidays — evidence of underlying operational momentum and margin improvement. Article Title

Hasbro reported a fourth‑quarter swing to profit with revenue growth driven by strength at Wizards of the Coast over the holidays — evidence of underlying operational momentum and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment: a published note raised Hasbro’s price target to $112, signaling bullish analyst expectations that may support upside momentum. Article Title

Analyst sentiment: a published note raised Hasbro’s price target to $112, signaling bullish analyst expectations that may support upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro issued detailed Q4 and full‑year 2025 financial results in a company release; investors will parse segment trends and holiday performance for forward visibility. Article Title

Hasbro issued detailed Q4 and full‑year 2025 financial results in a company release; investors will parse segment trends and holiday performance for forward visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/partnership news such as a new collaboration with Russell Wilson adds marketing and licensing visibility but is unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Article Title

Brand/partnership news such as a new collaboration with Russell Wilson adds marketing and licensing visibility but is unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged FY‑2026 revenue guidance that the market interpreted as conservative — Reuters reports the company forecasted annual revenue below Street estimates amid consumer pushback on non‑essentials. That guidance tempered enthusiasm despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Management flagged FY‑2026 revenue guidance that the market interpreted as conservative — Reuters reports the company forecasted annual revenue below Street estimates amid consumer pushback on non‑essentials. That guidance tempered enthusiasm despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Hasbro updated FY‑2026 guidance (revenue band reported around $4.8B–$4.9B in filings), and the lack of clearer upside to guidance or a detailed EPS outlook left some investors cautious. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,579,000 after buying an additional 651,790 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,338,000 after buying an additional 697,836 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,546,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after acquiring an additional 245,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.