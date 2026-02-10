Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.