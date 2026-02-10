Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company forecasts higher 2026 profit citing strong power demand — management raised its outlook for 2026 profit and emphasized robust demand tailwinds that support earnings growth. Duke Energy forecasts higher 2026 profit on strong power demand
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat as AI/data‑center power needs lift sales — Q4 revenue came in above estimates ($7.94B reported) driven in part by higher commercial/AI-related demand, supporting the top line. Duke Energy 4Q Revenue Climbs on AI Power Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Grid technology reduced outages and improves reliability — Duke says its smart, self‑healing systems avoided more than 280,000 extended outages for Florida customers in 2025, lowering operational risk and outage costs going forward. Duke Energy’s Smart, Self-Healing Technology Avoids More Than 280,000 Extended Power Outages for Florida Customers in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Extended growth messaging — company commentary and third‑party coverage highlight that Duke beat 2025 EPS guidance and extended its growth outlook through 2030, which supports a longer‑term bull case. Duke Energy Beats 2025 EPS Guidance and Extends Growth Outlook Through 2030
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials posted — full Q4 and FY‑2025 results and the slide deck are available for deeper review (useful for modeling but neutral until digested). Duke Energy reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance given as a range (6.550–6.800) — the range overlaps consensus (~6.70) but its midpoint is roughly flat to slightly below some estimates, creating ambiguity about upside. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: EPS was mixed vs. estimates and down versus prior year — reported Q4 EPS of $1.50 was essentially flat to estimates (some outlets call it a $0.01 beat, others a $0.01 miss vs select consensus) and below prior‑year EPS of $1.66, which tempers the tone. Duke Energy (DUK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term operational disruptions reported locally — crews battled wind-related outages and planned outages were scheduled to repair lines, which are short‑term cost/risk factors for affected service areas. Duke Energy crews battle outages after high winds hit western NC
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
