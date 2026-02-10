Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,881 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Arete Research upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22 and a beta of 1.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

