Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 81.62% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 4.6%

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Sequans Communications

In other Sequans Communications news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 12,300 shares of Sequans Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $62,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 140,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,856,832. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 223,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,030. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,673,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in cellular IoT and broadband connectivity solutions. The company designs and delivers a range of LTE and 5G chips, modules and connectivity platforms that enable low-power wide-area (LPWA) networking as well as high-speed broadband services. Sequans’s products are targeted at Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including smart metering, industrial automation, smart cities and consumer electronics, as well as more data-intensive use cases such as fixed wireless access and private networks.

The company’s portfolio includes single-mode LTE chipsets for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M, multi-mode platforms that combine LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) support, and modules that integrate RF front-ends, power management and embedded software.

