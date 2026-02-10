Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $235.96

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in monday.com by 6,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in monday.com by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $77.62 on Thursday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. MarketBeat Analysis

Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Buy‑the‑Dip Note

Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Press Release / Transcript

Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Proactive Investors

Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. CNBC AI Coverage

AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction — at least one shop trimmed its price target (DA Davidson cut to $150), reflecting lowered near‑term expectations. Price Target Cut

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

