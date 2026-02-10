Scentre Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.
Scentre Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.
About Scentre Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scentre Group
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.