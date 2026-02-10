New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,552 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,258,000 after buying an additional 1,164,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after buying an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $206.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

