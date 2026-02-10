One Media IP (LON:OMI) Shares Down 23.2% – Here’s What Happened

One Media IP plc (LON:OMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.64 and last traded at GBX 26.10. Approximately 18,651,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 4,629,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.

One Media IP Stock Down 23.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.42. The company has a market capitalization of £102.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

One Media IP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a fully integrated gold producer, developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates the only producing gold mine in Uruguay (San Gregorio) and has assembled an exploration portfolio of high quality assets in Uruguay, Chile and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Media IP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media IP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.