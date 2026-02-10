Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRDL. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 356,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 5,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 597,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 524,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.