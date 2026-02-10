Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 642 and last traded at GBX 641.31, with a volume of 299676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 650 to GBX 670 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.67.

Polar Capital Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.32. The company has a market capitalization of £610.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.



